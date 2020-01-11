nathan-dyer-interview:-roller-coaster-year-provides-perspective-for-swansea-city’s-promotion-push

Nathan Dyer can put everything in perspective after his roller-coaster year. There has been devastation that his mentor, Cyrille Regis, died suddenly. His daughter was born prematurely and spent the first two weeks of her life in intensive care. That was followed by the joy of Ataliyah returning home healthy.

In terms of football, it brings into sharp focus what is important and after a decade at Swansea City he calls it his home; a family. And there is nothing like a derby against Cardiff to provide a reminder of what it means to play for the club.

“If you win and you score, you’re a king for three months,” he says. “When I first came I managed to score in my first derby, at Ninian Park, and that was an eye-opener to what it means to the people. They don’t forget. I spoke to someone today and they remembered what I did in those games.”

It was almost 11 years ago when Dyer scored in his derby debut, a 2-2 draw. Sunday’s clash could be his last derby as he is in the final year of his contract, but he hopes he has more years at the Liberty Stadium.

At 32 he has seen the rise, fall and rebuild of the club. At the heart of it has been the club’s identity. “When I arrived they were called ‘Swanselona’,” he says. “The club had a philosophy from when Roberto [Martinez] took charge: to play good football. That’s always been the club’s key, to appoint managers with that mindset and not drastically change that.

“At one point it did get lost and it was hard for players and fans to see. The last couple of years it’s been a bit of a struggle losing players and trying to get players in that play the same way. But I think the players we have now, we’re looking good.”