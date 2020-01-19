nate-diaz-slams-conor-mcgregor’s-‘fake’-performance-against-donald-cerrone

Nate Diaz ridiculed Conor McGregor’s victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, branding the contest ‘weak’.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to finish Cerrone on his return from a 15-month absence, becoming the first fighter to score knockouts in the lightweight, featherweight and welterweight divisions.

The Irishman delivered the stunning performance he promised, but Diaz was less than impressed with his rival or Cowboy.

‘Weak as f,’ Diaz said on Twitter. ‘This salll fake.’

This shits alll fake — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

McGregor’s long-time rival also took aim at Jorge Masvidal, who unlike Diaz was cageside for the fight night in Las Vegas.

Masvidal is angling for a showdown with McGregor and wore a Versace robe to play up to the cameras.

‘And why the fyou in a robe? SMH (shaking my head),’ Diaz said about Masvidal’s fight night attire.

Showing up to #UFC246 with the Versace fit was #supernecessary for @GamebredFighter pic.twitter.com/Cb5eC2cTKi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2020

Diaz is a potential opponent for McGregor in the next 12 months, with the pair eager to settle their rivalry with a third fight.

McGregor did not call out any specific fighter immediately after his victory, but appears set for a clash with Masvidal or Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘Etch my name in history. I like this weight division,’ he said.

‘I am unscathed and in shape, but I still don’t think I am back where I was.

‘I am going to party and spend time with my family, but then I will be back in the gym and anyone can get it next.

‘UFC can strip fighters and give fighters make believe belts but they can’t take away knockout finishes.’

Metro.co.uk is reporting from Las Vegas in association with Ohmbet – UK’s No.1 MMA Sportsbook. For latest MMA odds go here.

MORE: Conor McGregor knocks out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds on UFC return





