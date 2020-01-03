natasa-stankovic-happily-welcomed-in-family-by-hardik’s-brother-krunal-pandya

Hardik Pandya, Natasha StankovicInstagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and model turned actress Natasa Stankovic surprised one and all as they announced their engagement on the 1st January 2020. Fans and close friends to the couple began pouring their wishes ever since their engagement news broke.

And so it doesn’t come as a surprise to us that Natasa has been happily welcomed to the Pandya clan. Yes, Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya shared a picture on twitter with an adorable post wherein he wrote, “Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤ Natasa, we’re so happy to have you join our crazy fam ❤ Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys.

Hardik Pandya revealed marriage plans with Natasa on Koffee with Karan

respective social media accounts. The couple had been dating for quite long until they finally exchanged rings in Dubai where they had gone to celebrate Christmas. Talking about their marriage, the couple might soon tie the knot as the cricketer had already revealed his marriage plans with Natasa on Bollywood’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan.