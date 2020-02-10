Natalie Portman's Oscars cape has the names of snubbed female directors' embroidered into it

The hottest luxury and A List news

Actress Natalie Portman gave new meaning to the term ‘fashion statement’ at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The 38-year-old wore a black and gold embroidered gown from Dior with a matching cape that included the tiniest of details – with a big message.

In a red carpet interview, the Dior brand ambassador pointed to the trim of her cape, where the names of this year’s female directors were embroidered in gold.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman shared.

The actress was, of course, drawing attention to the fact that this year’s Oscars nominations for best director only included men. Most-talked-about among the women not nominated was Greta Gerwig, whose adaptation of Little Women was widely considered to be the biggest snub of this year’s Oscars.

Portman’s cape also included Lulu Wang of The Farewell, Lorene Scafaria of Hustlers, Marielle Heller of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Mati Diop of Atlantics and Melina Matsoukas of Queen & Slim.

Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This isn’t the first time Portman’s presence at an award show has drawn attention. At the 2018 Golden Globes – where female directors were also noticeably absent – Portman used her spot as a presenter to call out Hollywood’s representation issue.

Before reading the list of best director nominees, Portman took a dig at the Hollywood Foreign Press, saying, “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. (REUTERS)

She also received some backlash of her own, following her best actress win at the 2010 Oscars for her role in Black Swan. Portman was criticized for not crediting her dance-double in the film, American Ballet Theatre’s Sarah Lane, whose face was reportedly digitally replaced by Portman’s in the dance sequences (something for which the actress received praise for having mastered).