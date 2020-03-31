natalie-maines-slams-trump’s-coronavirus-response-using-his-own-lies

A few hours after Donald Trump trotted out the My Pillow infomercial guy at what was supposedly a COVID-19 press briefing, Natalie Maines called bullshit on the President’s coronavirus response in a blistering Instagram post.

The outspoken singer mixed the chorus of the Dixie Chicks’ new single “Gaslighter” with Trump’s own misleading quotes about the coronavirus situation. “People think it goes away in April with the heat” butts up against the Chicks harmonizing “denier.” “We only have 11 cases and they’re all getting better” tees up the lyric “doing anything to get your ass farther.” And the doublespeak word soup of “It may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all” embodies the very definition of “gaslighting.”

Maines tagged the post with #liar #murderer and #narcissist, which prompted some of her followers to criticize her for fostering division. “He was told what was going to happen months ago and he was too worried about his money to prepare our country,” Maines responded in part. “His denial, greed, and inaction is going to kill hundreds of thousands of people.”

The clips ends on an image from the “Gaslighter” video altered to include Trump’s face, as the Dixie Chicks sing, “You liar.”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted how his daily press briefings were becoming more popular than the ABC dating series The Bachelor. “Because the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY,” he wrote. On Tuesday, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 had surpassed 3,000.