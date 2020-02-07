nat-sciver-half-century-steers-england-to-t20-win-over-india

Nat Sciver’s composed half-century took England to a four-wicket victory over India in their latest T20 tri-series match today.

England top the table with two wins from their first three games. They face hosts Australia on Sunday, with a final taking place on Wednesday.

England captain Heather Knight described today’s match in Melbourne as “a bit of a non-event”, while bowler Anya Shrubsole said it “wasn’t one of the prettiest games of cricket”.

Shrubsole’s three for 31 saw her named player of the match as India were limited to 123 for six. Katherine Brunt took two for 23, including the key wicket of Smriti Mandhana for 45.

England lost wickets regularly in their chase and were 28 for three when Sciver and Knight came together. They put on 37, then Sciver shared 49 with Fran Wilson, who finished on 20 not out as England got over the line with seven balls to spare.

Meanwhile, England men’s hopes of levelling their one-day series against South Africa were dealt a blow when rain delayed the start of the second match, at Kingsmead in Durban. England lost Tuesday’s opener in Cape Town.