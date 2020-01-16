nasser-hussain-reacts-to-england’s-‘risky’-mark-wood-selection-against-south-africa

Nasser Hussain admits England have made a risky decision by replacing James Anderson with Mark Wood ahead of the third Test against South Africa.

England’s all-time leading wicket taker suffered a rib injury during the Ben Stokes inspired victory in Cape Town a fortnight ago which levelled the four match series at 1-1.

Anderson will take no further part in the tour and with Jofra Archer having failed to fully recover from an elbow injury, Wood will spearhead the tourists’ attack alongside veteran Stuart Broad.

Wood hasn’t represented his country since the World Cup final in July and has undergone another arduous period of rehabilitation in order to recover from knee and side injuries.

The 30-year-old will certainly add an element of pace and hostility to England’s bowling unit, but former England skipper Hussain insists current skipper Joe Root will need to carefully manage the Durham seamer’s workload.

He said: ‘Once Jofra Archer showed yesterday that he was operating at only 60-70 per cent, that was a no-brainer. In conditions like this you need to be fully fit.

‘Root is going to have to look after Mark Wood. It is a bit of a risk as he hasn’t played a first-class game since the Test match in St Lucia, which is almost a year ago.

‘But he has been steaming in, in the nets, bowling 95mph. This is a reverse swing ground and Mark Wood is exceptional when it does reverse. It’s one thing bowling in the nets, it’s totally different bowling in a match with adrenaline.’

Wood, himself, revealed Root, who won the toss and opted to bat after winning the toss and make first use of decent looking surface in Port Elizabeth, has already notified him he will be asked to bowl in short, sharp bursts.

He said: ‘I can’t wait – I’m very excited. It makes it even more exciting having waited this long and worked so hard behind the scenes.

‘I had surgery on my knee and a bad tear in my side, so I was back into the gym again for the same old protocol – just building my strength back up. I did plenty of running.

‘I’m confident I can get through a Test. Obviously there are question marks over me about that; history will tell you that at times in the past I’ve failed but the last game in the West Indies gives me huge confidence – I went out well and performed well for England there.’

