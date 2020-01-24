nasser-hussain-and-michael-atherton-give-advice-to-ben-stokes-after-clash-with-south-africa-fan

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have told Ben Stokes to ‘bite his tongue’ in the future after the England all-rounder clashed with a South Africa fan in Johannesburg.

England World Cup and Ashes hero Stokes was furious after being dismissed for two on day one of the fourth Test at the Wanderers and appeared to be taunted as he left the field.

Responding to a supporter, Stokes said: ‘Say that to me outside, four-eyed c’.

Following the incident, former England captains Hussain and Atherton said Stokes should have ‘sucked up’ any abuse coming his way.

Atherton said: ‘You’ve got to bite your tongue. It is a fruity area [by the side of the pitch at the Wanderers where the players leave the field].

‘[Former Australia captain] Merv Hughes got punished once for precisely that. It’s hostile there. But we don’t condone any abuse from fans or players.

‘The players know the regulations. It’s a grown up game but if it’s heard the match referees are going to step in. You can’t win in that situation.’

Hussain added: ‘Spot on. All I’d say is it’s easy to be cool in a commentary box but when someone is abusing you sometimes you lose the plot.

‘Everyone wants a piece of Stokes, good and bad. A South African fan will have a go at him and he just has to suck it up but it’s easy for us to say that.

‘He probably regrets it now, he just needs to bite his tongue in future.’

More to follow…





