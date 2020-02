Nashville’s SoundWaves and other great indoor water parks within a tank of gas of St. Louis

EXPLORE GRIZZLY JACK ‘S GRAND BEAR RESORT – The wave pool at Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort simulates waves every 15 minutes. PHOTO BY BRIAN SIRIMATUROS

In May, Tan-Tar-A at Osage Beach, Mo., was officially redesigned and rebranded Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks. Photo by Brian Sirimaturos