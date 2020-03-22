nashe-si-chadh-gayi-vs-ghungroo:-which-is-your-favourite-arijit-singh’s-dance-number?

Arijit Singh has a thing with his every song. If it is a love song he will make you feel like falling in love. If it’s a heartbreak song then there will be no stopping your tears and well if it’s a party anthem then you know there’s no stopping till dawn.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is one such song by Arijit Singh that will give you the perfect vibe of getting on the dance-floor. A heart filled song that will make you dance to your content. This is the one that would make you feel like you are all young again and have no care in the world.

Ghungroo is one spectacular track by Arijit Singh that was sung for the movie War and we see two amazing dancers getting into the groove. Tiger Shroff, as well as Hrithik Roshan, know how to strike the perfect move. The song is the perfect one for your party. It will make you feel like dancing carefree in the world. Truly an amazing song to have at a party.

Tell us which one of the two would get you on the floor? Nashe Si Chadh Gayi or Ghungroo.

Vote Now.