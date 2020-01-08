nasa’s-planet-hunting-telescope-found-an-earth-sized-world-inside-the-‘habitable-zone’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Nasa has got pretty good at spotting alien planets out in the vast reaches of space.

The space agency’s newest space telescope, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), has been built specifically to look for so-called exoplanets – those alien worlds outside of our solar system.

And it’s latest find is a big one. The telescope has netted it’s first ever Earth-sized planet, located inside the ‘habitable zone’ of its star.

The planet has been gracefully named ‘TOI 700 d’ and the find was confirmed by Nasa’s other space telescope, Spitzer.

‘TESS was designed and launched specifically to find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars,’ said Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director at Nasa’s headquarters in Washington.

‘Planets around nearby stars are easiest to follow-up with larger telescopes in space and on Earth.’

‘Discovering TOI 700 d is a key science finding for TESS. Confirming the planet’s size and habitable zone status with Spitzer is another win for Spitzer as it approaches the end of science operations this January.’

The planet orbits a star – called TOI 700 from where it gets its name. The star is a small, cool dwarf star located just over 100 light years away from us in the southern constellation of Dorado. It’s roughly 40% of the Sun’s mass and size and about half its surface temperature.

TOI 700 d is the outermost known planet of this solar system and takes around 37 days to orbit the sun.

‘Given the impact of this discovery — that it is TESS’s first habitable-zone Earth-size planet — we really wanted our understanding of this system to be as concrete as possible,’ said Joseph Rodriguez, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

‘Spitzer saw TOI 700 d transit exactly when we expected it to. It’s a great addition to the legacy of a mission that helped confirm two of the TRAPPIST-1 planets and identify five more,’ he said.