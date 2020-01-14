nasa-says-smoke-from-australian-blazes-about-to-complete-a-full-lap-of-the-world

The smoke from Australia’s fires is so vast that fumes from the early weeks of the crisis will survive a journey around the globe and are expected to return to the country’s skies from the west, according to Nasa.

The smoke has billowed into the lower stratosphere, reaching 17.7 kilometres above sea level.

Many Australian cities and towns are struggling with low air quality from bushfire smoke. Canberra recently surpassed an Air Quality Index of 4,500 – and anything over 200 is considered hazardous.

On Monday night Melbourne’s air quality was the worst in the world, according to Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton.

More than 100 fires were still burning across Australia on Tuesday, with a number of towns and cities shrouded in smoke, but the prospect of coming rain offers a glimmer of hope.