nasa-reveals-slightly-disappointing-list-of-possible-names-for-its-next-mars-rover

Once upon a time, the public wanted pretty much everything to be named in the style of Boaty McBoatface.

But Nasa has killed this already-moribund meme after releasing a new list of possible – and very sensible – names for its 2020 Mars Rover.

When the space agency first put out a call for suggested monikers for the Martian exploration robot, the internet inevitably called for it to be named Rover McRoverface.

To save the rover from this ignoble fate, Nasa asked school students from across the US for ideas on more authoritative appellations.

More than 28,000 pupils ranging from kindergarten kids to 12th-grade teens submitted possible names and short essays about their choice.

‘Thousands of students have shared their ideas for a name that will do our rover and the team proud,’ said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division in Washington.

‘Thousands more volunteered time to be part of the judging process.

‘Now it is the public’s opportunity to become involved and express their excitement for their favourites of the final nine.’





The nine finalists Endurance

Tenacity

Promise

Perseverance

Vision

Clarity

Ingenuity

Fortitude

Courage

Nasa has launched a poll and said its results ‘will be a consideration’ in the naming decision.

The poll opened today and will run until January 27.

After the 1,000kg Rover is named, it will blast off into space in July or August this year and make its landing on February 18 2021.

The Rover will explore a dried-up lakebed called Jezero Crater and ‘seek signs of ancient habitable conditions and past microbial life’ as well as collecting samples which will be left in a cache on the Martian surface.

The American space agency then hopes to team up with the European Space Agency for a future mission to return these samples to Earth.

‘The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with landforms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years old, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology,’ said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate, in 2018.

‘Getting samples from this unique area will revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbour life.’

Jezero Crater is located on the western edge of Isidis Planitia, which is a gigantic basin north of the Martian equator that was formed by an asteroid impact some 3.9 billion years ago.

It’s a 28-mile-wide indentation which is believed to have once been a river delta, meaning it may have ‘collected and preserved ancient organic molecules and other potential signs of microbial life from the water and sediments’ that flowed into it billions of years ago.

The site was chosen after a five-year search.

‘The Mars community has long coveted the scientific value of sites such as Jezero Crater, and a previous mission contemplated going there, but the challenges with safely landing were considered prohibitive,’ said Ken Farley, project scientist for Mars 2020 at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

‘But what was once out of reach is now conceivable, thanks to the 2020 engineering team and advances in Mars entry, descent and landing technologies.’