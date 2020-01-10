nasa-pictures-reveal-scale-of-devastation-on-island-where-25,000-koalas-have-perished

Nasa satellite images have revealed the devastating impact the Australian bush fires have had on Kangaroo Island.

The first image, taken on December 16, shows the thriving green island before the wildfires began ravaging the landscape just four days later.

But the second image, captured on Tuesday, paints a more haunting scene, showing almost half of the island engulfed in bright red flames and thick smoke.

There are two emergency warnings in place for residents in Vivonne Bay and Parndana but some are risking their lives, such as Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park owner Sam Mitchell, to stay behind and save as many animals as they can.

The army has been called in to assist farmers in moving dead livestock, recovering wounded animals and clearing roads.

Currently there are 120 soldiers on the island off southern Australia and the number is set to go up to 600 over the next few days.

An estimated 600,000 square miles of Australia’s third biggest island has gone up in flames, according to the US space agency.

NASA said this is ‘not only just a major tragedy for the island but an ecological tragedy as well’.

It is a popular tourist attraction for nature lovers due to its former flourishing wildlife, which boasts a colony of Ligurian honey bees, believed to be the last remaining pure stock of it in the world.

On Kangaroo Island alone, around 25,000 koalas are predicted to have been killed after the blazes devastated their habit, while a further 8,000 are estimated to have died in northwest New South Wales.

‘It’s a significant loss, but I don’t think we’ll know for several months,’ said WWF conservation scientist Stuart Blanch.

WWF-Australia estimates that 1.25 billion wild animals have died during the crisis in addition to livestock losses, which the government expects will exceed 100,000 animals.

However, this figure did not include bats, frogs and insects, while the majority of estimated losses were reptiles, followed by birds, then mammals such as koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, echidnas and wombats.

It predicts there were between 100,000 and 200,000 koalas across Australia before the fire season.

But now the group fears the disasters could lead to local extinctions and threaten the survival of some species, such as the glossy black-cockatoo and a knee-high kangaroo known as the long-footed potoroo.

‘Kangaroos can get away from fires. But a lot get burnt to a crisp stuck in a fence,’ Blanch warned.

The unprecedented fire crisis in southeast Australia has claimed at least 26 lives, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland, since September.

But New South Wales Rural Fire Service has warned that coastal towns south of Sydney, including Eden, Batemans Bay and Nowra, could again be under threat weeks after many lost homes to the blazes.

By early evening Friday (local time), the wildfires burning in that region were holding within containment lines.

But a strong shift in winds predicted that later on Friday night the wind could cause them to flare again, warned Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Victoria, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has got the military on standby, as fire crews throughout the region were bracing for a long, rocky night.

‘I’ve given them very clear instructions that they are to stand ready to move and support immediately,’ Morrison said on Friday.

‘In the event that they are needed in the wake of what we hope we will not see today, but we must prepare for today.’

Morrison brushed off criticism over what many Australians perceive as a slow, detached response to the wildfire crisis.

‘What we’ve got here is the single largest federal response to a bushfire disaster nationally that the country has ever seen,’ he said.

‘The government’s responding to an unprecedented crisis with an unprecedented level of support.’