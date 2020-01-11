narendra-modi-in-kolkata:-mamata-meets-pm,-asks-him-to-withdraw-caa,-nrc

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram beach, keeps up with Swachh Bharat Mission













West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to reconsider the enforcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and explained her opposition to the new legislation, as well as to the proposed NPR and NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Jan 11, 2020.IANS

Briefing the media barely 15 minutes after the meeting, Banerjee said that she also sought Rs 38,000 crore in dues for the state from the Centre.

With her meeting causing raised eyebrows, Banerjee started off by saying that it was just a courtesy call and she would do it for both Prime Minister and President whenever they visit her state.

“I met him here because my state has pending dues of Rs 28,000 from the central govt. We also have pending dues of Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre on account of severe cyclone Bulbul. This is a demand of my state …it is our rightful claim. I told him that we want this money.”

“I also spoke to him about our opposition to the CAA, NPR, and NRC…There has been a widespread protest against all these three.”

Mamata Banerjee attended the demonstration against the CAA and NRC shortly after meeting PM Modi in Kolkata amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

As the opposition criticised her meeting with the PM at a time when there is sustained anti-BJP stir all over Bengal, especially with “Modi go back” being raised, Banerjee said, “It’s my constitutional responsibility to meet him. It is a matter of courtesy for me to meet the prime minister or president.”

Modi’s Kolkata itinerary

PM Modi will be inaugurating a light and sound show in Kolkata at the Millennium Park on Saturday evening.

Apart from attending scheduled programmes, PM Modi will hold a one-on-one meeting with Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan today evening.

He will also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties and will inaugurate the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with other inaugurations on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)