napoli-willing-to-strike-deal-with-manchester-united-for-kalidou-koulibaly

Napoli are willing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United in January, for the right price, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his defensive line.

An injury crisis at Old Trafford has left Solskjaer with just one guaranteed fit centre-back for their Premier League clash with Norwich this weekend – although Harry Maguire is pushing to return ahead of schedule – and could see him dip into the transfer market to add reinforcements.

While Solskjaer has warned United fans not to expect too many incomings and outgoings in the winter transfer window, his hand may be forced and he will be boosted by news Napoli are willing to cash in on one of Europe’s top central defenders.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Koulibaly, 28, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but his departure, according to Corriere dello Sport, could be closer than ever after a fall out with former manager Carlo Ancelotti and owner Aurelio de Laurentis has left him considering his future.

United are thought to be ready to pounce to lure him to the Premier League, and Napoli are willing to sanction his exit, however, they will not let him go on the cheap.

While he was signed from Genk in a £7million deal in 2014, Napoli want a figure closer to £100m if he’s to move on.

United are not alone in monitoring the Senegalese centre-half, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all known admirers.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Manchester United fans over January signings

MORE: Scott McTominay dismissed as ‘modern-day Robbie Savage’ by Man Utd hero Paul Parker





