naples-teenagers-hijack-ambulance-from-hospital-to-take-paramedics-to-treat-friend-with-sprained-knee

A group of teenagers in the southern Italian city of Naples entered a hospital and hijacked an ambulance, forcing doctors to drive to a nearby neighborhood to treat a friend with a minor knee injury.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, is the latest of a string of violent attacks against doctors and medical staff in Naples’ hospitals.

Italy’s Interior Ministry announced that surveillance cameras will be installed on ambulances operating in the Naples area and inside hospitals, starting from Jan. 15, in response to the hijacking.

According to Nobody Touches Hippocrates, an association that has been reporting similar attacks on its Facebook page, Sunday’s is the fifth incident of this kind since the beginning of the year.

The teenagers stormed the emergency room of the Loreto Mare hospital on Sunday afternoon and forced the medical crew with verbal threats to board the ambulance, doctors said.

With three teenagers on board, the ambulance drove towards the nearby neighborhood of Case Nuove, a notorious headquarters of criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking.