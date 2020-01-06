naples-teenagers-hijack-ambulance-from-hospital-to-take-paramedics-to-treat-friend-with-sprained-knee

A group of teenagers in the southern Italian city of Naples entered a hospital and hijacked an ambulance, forcing doctors to drive to a nearby neighborhood to treat a friend with a minor knee injury.
The incident, which took place on Sunday, is the latest of a string of violent attacks against doctors and medical staff in Naples’ hospitals.
Italy’s Interior Ministry announced that surveillance cameras will be installed on ambulances operating in the Naples area and inside hospitals, starting from Jan. 15, in response to the hijacking.
According to Nobody Touches Hippocrates, an association that has been reporting similar attacks on its Facebook page, Sunday’s is the fifth incident of this kind since the beginning of the year.
The teenagers stormed the emergency room of the Loreto Mare hospital on Sunday afternoon and forced the medical crew with verbal threats to board the ambulance, doctors said.
With three teenagers on board, the ambulance drove towards the nearby neighborhood of Case Nuove, a notorious headquarters of criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking.
“The ambulance was immediately surrounded by furious locals, who started insulting the doctors,” the association wrote on Facebook.
One of the doctors managed to make his way through the crowd and found “to his great surprise” a 16-year-old boy who had suffered a knee sprain.
The doctor solved the incident treating the boy on the spot, despite facing new threats for refusing to bring him to the hospital.
Nobody Touches Hippocrates has been documenting similar episodes in the Naples area, which put medical personnel at risk. The association has called for increased security inside the hospitals, saying the army should be brought in when it’s not possible to have police patrolling emergency rooms.
In an incident last week, a firecracker was launched against an ambulance, hitting a doctor opening the vehicle’s door.
“The most disturbing thing about these latest attacks on health personnel and the damage done to ambulances in Naples is that one starts getting used to things that don’t even happen in war zones, where medical vehicles and personnel are protected by international conventions,” Paolo Monorchio, head of the Red Cross in the province of Naples, told Italian news agency Ansa.