naomi-osaka-vs-coco-gauff,-australian-open-2020:-live-score-and-latest-updates  

For the second Grand Slam in a row, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka will play each other in the third round. It was Osaka who came out on top at the US Open winning 6-3, 6-0 but it was the way she consoled the teenager at the end which stole the headlines, giving her a big hug and inviting her to stay on court.

Amid all the fanfare since Gauff’s breakthrough at Wimbledon last year, it is easy to forget she is still on 15 years old. But her slam record is remarkable for such a young age, reaching at least the third round of the four slams she has entered. She already put out Venus Williams in the first round here in Melbourne, repeating the trick she managed at Wimbledon and will be desperate to take the scalp of Osaka too, especially given she is the defending champion. She had her struggles in the second round, coming from a set down to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea in just over two hours. But there’s some serious nerve in this teenager.

Osaka, meanwhile, regards her opponent with almost big-sister like affection: “It’s amazing what different personalities can bring to the sport. Since she is so young, she has brought so much interest and a new wave. She played doubles in one of the stadiums at the US Open last year and it was full. That is not normal and I don’t think it is something that can be taken for granted.”

And yet, this is a tennis match and Osaka has a job to do here in defence of her title. She will be the overwhelming favourite but is not averse to the occasional meltdown, as shown in her ‘childish’ outburst in her quick win over Zheng Saisai on day three.

Victory day would also be Osaka’s 40th career Grand Slam match win. Lose and Gauff will become the youngest player to beat a top five ranked opponent since Capriati beat Sabatini in the quarter-finals of the 1991 US Open.