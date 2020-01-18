naomi-campbell-absolutely-loving-life-as-she-hangs-out-with-male-pal-in-beverly-hills

Naomi Campbell moves in circles full of genetically-blessed people so of course her mate is incredibly looking.

The original Nineties supermodel went for a stroll in Beverly Hills on Friday with a male companion who boasted extraordinary bone structure.

We’re not quite sure who this dish is, but the two seemed to be having a cracking time as they walked down the street; laughing and chatting away like nobody’s business.

Naomi – who was previously linked to Liam Payne – looked typically fantastic in a pair of cropped trousers teamed with a shearling jacket and high-top trainers.

She finished off the look with giant tortoiseshell sunglasses because fashion.

The 49-year-old has been pretty vocal of late, especially about the royal family.

Naomi had her say on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from senior royal duties (spoiler: she’s all for it).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last week that they would be stepping down from royal duties and splitting their time between the UK and US to raise their son, Archie.

Despite the backlash this decision has caused, Naomi is firmly Team Harry and Meghan, telling PA: ‘I support them whatever.’

The 49-year-old previously publically supported Meghan, 38, when she told The Guardian in November: ‘I don’t know how Meghan Markle deals with this [press scrutiny] and I’m really glad she’s taken action to defend herself.’

‘When I heard [she was taking legal action], I was like “Bravo. Good for her,”‘ added Naomi.

Harry met with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William on Monday to work out his and Meghan’s future plans.

The Queen said after their summit that while she is ‘entirely supportive’ of Harry and Meghan’s decision, she ‘would have preferred’ if the couple had kept their full-time royal duties.





