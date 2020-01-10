nancy-pelosi-will-send-articles-of-impeachment-to-senate-next-week

January 10, 2020 | 12: 10pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the House will finally send the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote to House colleagues, according to CNBC.

The decision comes after the speaker refused to send the articles, passed on Dec. 18, until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined ground rules of an impeachment trial.