nancy-pelosi-signs-impeachment-articles-against-trump

January 15, 2020 | 5: 39pm | Updated January 15, 2020 | 5: 42pm

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signs the Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi signed off on the House’s two articles of impeachment on Capitol Hill Wednesday, paving the way for President Trump’s trial in the Senate.

“He did not uphold his oath of office to protect the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said about Trump.

“Actions taken by the president undermined national security and … jeopardized the integrity of our elections. So today, we make history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States.”

The House clerk and sergeant at arms were expected to lead the managers as they deliver the articles to the Senate this evening.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office made clear in a statement put out by his office it would not formally accept the articles until Thursday. McConnell’s spokesman, David Popp, said the they won’t be accepted until the Senate has sent the House managers a formal invitation to bring them over.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, replied that the House “never expected exhibition of the articles today. The articles will be transmitted to the Senate today as planned.”

The House impeachment managers were expected to walk across the Capitol and formally deliver the articles to the Senate after they are signed in a televised “engrossment” ceremony at 5 p.m., though the event was delayed.

An engrossed resolution is the official, final copy of something passed by the House, which voted to forward the measures to the upper chamber earlier in the day.

It has to be signed by the speaker and certified by the House clerk, and includes any minor, last-minute changes.

The House earlier voted to appoint seven Democratic lawmakers to manage the trial before the Senate, including Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, which led the impeachment effort in the House.