nancy-pelosi-names-adam-schiff-and-jerry-nadler-as-donald-trump-impeachment-‘prosecutors’

Nancy Pelosi named House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler as two of the impeachment ‘managers’ who will effectively prosecute Donald Trump.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives named her seven managers at the US Capitol on Thursday.

The others are Democratic Representatives Val Demmings, Hakeem Jeffries, Zoe Lofgren, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia.

She said: ‘This is a very important day for us on December 18 the House of Representatives impeached President Trump, an impeachment that will last forever.’

‘Time has been our friend in all of this, because it has revealed incriminating evidence, more truths into the public domain.’ She went on to list numerous examples of Trump’s alleged wrongdoing, and said it proved he was a ‘central player’ in the charges he now faces.

Pelosi and other representatives from the lower house of the US Congress will vote on formally sending the charges this evening.

If, as widely expected, she gets a majority, those charges – known as articles – will then be transmitted to the upper house of Congress, the Senate.

Pelosi’s newly-named impeachment managers will try President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial is predicted to begin as early as next week.

If two thirds or more senators vote to acquit Trump, he will be removed from office and replaced by Vice President Mike Pence.

The Senate currently has a Republican majority, with those senators currently considered unlikely to remove their own man from the White House.

Trump is accused of abusing his office by cajoling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into opening an investigation into his rival Joe Biden’s son Hunter last summer.

Hunter Biden has faced questions over his position on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma, but denies any wrongdoing.

Trump reportedly offered a coveted White House invite, and withheld $400million in US military aid from Ukraine until the probe was started.

The president denies any wrongdoing, and the aid cash was released to Ukraine last September.