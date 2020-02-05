Nancy Pelosi defends tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech saying it was the 'courteous' thing to do

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nancy Pelosi has defended her decision to rip up a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union, calling it “the courteous thing to do”.

Mr Trump snubbed the House Speaker on Tuesday when he turned away from her outstreched hand after he gave her a copy of his speech.

In a dramatic response, the top Democrat then ripped up the speech behind his back when he had finished addressing Congress.

It comes amid an ongoing bitter feud between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi, who stormed out of a White House meeting over Syria four months ago, after Mr Trump called her a “third-grade” politician.

The US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips her copy of US President Donald Trump’s speech (AFP via Getty Images)

She later told reporters that Mr Trump was having a meltdown.

Having not seen each other since the October showdown, the president ignored the House Speaker’s offer of a handshake after he handed her a copy of his speech.

US Vice President Mike Pence stands and claps as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi looks at a copy of US President Donald Trump’s speech (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Pelosi shrugged off the snub with a smile but avoided citing the customary “high privilege and distinct honour” that usually accompanies the speaker’s introduction of the president to Congress.

“Members of Congress, the President of the United States,” was all she said when introducing Mr Trump.

Ms Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic politicians to seek the charges against him in September, sat grim-faced behind Mr Trump throughout his 80-minute speech.

State of Union Address – In pictures

When he had finished, she took the copy of the speech and began tearing it up in three different bundles.

She later defended ripping up his speech, telling reporters it was “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative.”

After the event, Ms Pelosi had tweeted a photo of her with her hand reaching out to Trump and said: “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople.

“We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU”

She then released a statement, attacking the president’s approach to health care, saying he gave “no comfort” to millions of Americans in need of medical assistance.

Many applauded Ms Pelosi for her actions on Twitter, with Noah Solis saying: “Nancy Pelosi ripping up Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is the type of energy I wish I had. ”

LA Charger football player Justin Jackson joked: “Would’ve been nice if Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s military budget.”

However, others slammed the move, with the president’s son Donald Trump Jr saying: “This is what Nancy Pelosi ripped up. A truly shameful move, even for her.”

Kayleigh McEnany, Mr Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, said of Ms Pelosi: “Her hatred for @realdonaldtrump has blinded her to the repulsive nature of her smug, elitist behavior.”

Republican congressman Lee Zeldin added: “Nancy Pelosi disgraced herself, her title, the US Congress, and our great country with her disgusting response at the end of the President’s State of the Union address tonight ripping up the speech.”

It comes as the Republican-led Senate was expected to acquit Trump of impeachment charges he abused his powers and obstructed Congress with the vote due to begin at 9pm on Wednesday.

The impeachment case has intensified bitter feelings between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi that have existed throughout his presidency.

He routinely calls her “Crazy Nancy” at his campaign rallies.

As he began the speech, Republicans from both houses of Congress chanted “four more years” while he stood at the lectern in the chamber of the House.

Democrats sat silently and some could be seen shaking their heads as Trump declared: “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”