naked-attraction-to-meet-come-dine-with-me-in-channel-4’s-most-bonkers-dating-show-yet

Naked Attraction and Come Dine With Me are blending together for a new bonkers dating show, Five Guys A Week.

The new Channel 4 series, which is released later this year, will see a woman and five men move into a house together in a bid to start a relationship.

Told over five episodes, the woman will then dump a guy every morning over breakfast as they’re put through relationship tests – including one mega awkward run-in with her mother.

In scenes set to air on the show, the guys in question are left stumped with their potential new in-law starts lecturing them all on how good in bed they are and if they can satisfy her daughter.

She then launches into her own tales of dealing with a raunchy sex life, explaining she experimented with her husband with spanking.

Whatever happened to a cheeky DM slide and an invite to a semi-decent dinner?

The five men, all chosen by the woman before the experiment starts, will then need to fight for her affection – which is hard seeing as they will all be together at all times.

Imagine going out for a night out with your girls and there guys and requesting five plus ones?

With a camera following them the entire way, it remains to be seen if they will actually make the distance or if one of the guys beats her to the dumping.

All we do know is, and we hate to admit it, is that we know that this show is going to be our guilty watch of the year.

Five Guys A Week airs on Channel 4 later this year.





