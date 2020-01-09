naked-attraction-hopeful-delivers-‘grim’-chat-up-line-leaving-viewers-reeling

Naked Attraction viewers were left reeling after a Scottish hopeful went and pulled out one heck of a grim chat-up line.

Emmy Lou, who had already appeared on the show two times before, fancied her chances at finding love once again and managed to whittle down the six contestants to a final three.

And after observing their bodies, Emmy was asked what kind of voice she would like to hear.

‘At the end of the day, when you’re in the bedroom and you’re having a bit of dirty talk, you don’t want to hear a high pitch guy,’ she laughed.

Host Anna Richardson then revved up the remaining contestants, telling them: ‘Okay well, guys, Emmy Lou likes to talk dirty, if you could say something filthy back to her, what would you say?’

The contestant stood in the pink box giggled: ‘Let me be your little pocket rocket.’

‘She’s got a cute little voice,’ Emmy said – before it was revealed the hopeful was from Surrey.

The man in the orange tube, who later turned out to be Ken from Jersey, joked: ‘You wouldn’t hear me talking, because you’d be too busy sat on my face.’

And if you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Ryan in the red box shocked all viewers with his quip, as he told Emmy Lou in a broad Scottish accent: ‘I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge.’

‘I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge’ is potentially my favourite line ever #NakedAttraction — Becca Neesham (@Becca_Neesham) January 9, 2020

“I’ll make you drip like a knackard fridge” 🤣 that would defo work on me 😂😂 #nakedattraction — ♡ (@jolaurenx) January 9, 2020

“I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” What a chat up line 😳😳🤣 #NakedAttraction @C4Naked — Steven Kelly (@StevenKelly82) January 9, 2020

“I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #nakedattraction never fails to amaze me!! @Channel4 — Jack Hopkins 🦁 (@iamJackoH) January 9, 2020

Scottish guy on #NakedAttraction just used the chat up line “I’ll make you drip like a broken fridge”. Grim. — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) January 9, 2020

“I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” HAHA I did I actually just hear thar right 😂😂😂 #NakedAttraction #WTF — chloelouise🌻 (@_chloeeee_x) January 9, 2020

Emmy burst out laughing at the remark while the other contestants couldn’t help but cringe.

And it seems viewers at home were also left pretty red-faced by their hilarious reaction on Twitter.

‘”I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” is potentially my favourite line ever,’ one wrote while another added: ‘“I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” that would defo work on me.’

Someone else laughed: ‘“I’ll make you drip like a knackered fridge” #nakedattraction never fails to amaze me!!’

And they say romance is dead!

Despite his best efforts, Ryan ended up losing to Ken, who took Emmy on a date that went down like a lead balloon.

Naked Attraction continues next Thursday on Channel 4 at 10pm.





