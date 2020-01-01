nagarjuna-akkineni-to-rashmika-mandanna:-here-are-the-new-year-wishes-from-telugu-movie-celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna wishing fans on New Year.Twitter

2020 is here and so are the ray of hopes for better days. Celebrities of Telugu cinema are all set for the releases of their upcoming films which are going to set a trend this year. Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to wish their followers and fans in the beginning of the year. Celebrities like Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Sai Pallavi, Rana and others have wished their fans on the big day.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Wishing all my friends a very prosperous 2020 filled with health & happiness!!

Jr NTR, who is busy shooting for RRR, the most awaited film of the year, took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very #HappyNewYear. I hope this new year brings great joy, happiness and peace into our lives.”

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకంక్షలు Wishing you all a very #HappyNewYear. I hope this new year brings great joy, happiness and peace into our lives — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2019 Twitter

Ravi Teja: Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020 May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy

Rana Daggubati: Happy New Year guys!! May this be your best yet!!

Sai Pallavi wrote, “Happy New Year Y’all ♥️ May we discover our true self, evolve and find peace ♥️

Rashmika Mandanna had an amazing 2019, is awaiting the release of Sarileru Nekevaru, her first film of the year, wrote, “Happy New year you guys ♥️,,wishing you all a great one ahead ✨✨.”

Madhavan: Wish you all a happy wonderful peaceful healthy and LOVING 2020 and the most successful Decade of your lives

Anasuya Bharadwaj: Thankful and Grateful for all that this year has given,taken from and taught me, you and us!! Hoping and praying for a better version of us the coming year because I’ve realised nothing else needs to change…”

Allari Naresh: Bidding farewell to a decade that gave me every thing – high and low, but taught me much more. Happy Newyear 2020, let’s live and let live!