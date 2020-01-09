naga-munchetty-defended-by-bbc-after-134-people-complain-about-her-‘aggressive’-interview

The BBC have thrown their support behind Naga Munchetty after viewers complained about her ‘aggressive’ interview with Rishi Sunak.

Back in December, the BBC Breakfast presenter was interviewing the Conservative MP about his party’s plans to recruit 50,000 more nurses.

Naga stated: ‘Okay, you’re recruiting 31,000 new nurses and retaining a further 19,000…’

But before she could continue, Rishi tried to explain: ‘Yes, which adds up to 50,000 new nurses.’

However, the host shut down his comment and swiftly moved the conversation on, adding: ‘No, it’s not. But you know what? I have heard this argument so many times from so many broadcasters, we will just move on.’

Since then, 134 people have complained to the network about the way she handled the situation, calling the 44-year-old ‘rude or aggressive’.

However, the BBC has since had its say, and defended Naga in a statement on its website.

This read: ‘The interview focused on the Government’s priorities in the Queen’s Speech, including spending on the NHS and social care, and how realistic promises of improvements are, given the resources being made available.

‘Naga Munchetty questioned Rishi Sunak closely on the differences between the real terms increase and the headline £34 billion figure being invested in the NHS, as well as the 100 days pledge on social care.

‘She intervened at points in order to elicit direct answers to her questions and move the interview on, which is the role of the presenter in any interview.’

It continued: ‘We believe her approach, while firm, remained polite.

‘All of our presenting team maintain the same firm but fair standard of interviewing irrespective of the person or political party that is being represented.

‘We do not believe Naga’s interview was rude or aggressive – in our view Rishi Sunak was able to answer the questions in a timely manner.’

The interview came just months after Naga fell under fire for breaking BBC guidelines where she called out Donald Trump over racism.

Responding to the president’s tweets which called for the women to ‘go back’ to the ‘places from which they came’, Naga recalled her own experiences of being told to ‘go home’ in the UK.

‘Everytime I’ve been told as a woman of colour to “go home”, to “go back to where I’ve come from,” that was embedded in racism,’ she said.

After widespread criticism from the public and her peers (including even Piers Morgan) the ruling that she broke guidelines was reversed by the channel’s Director-General, Tony Hall.





