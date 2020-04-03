🔥Naga Munchetty accidentally ruins family's surprise dinner plans live on BBC Breakfast🔥

Naga Munchetty was left embarrassed after she accidentally revealed a family’s plan to throw a surprise dinner for their mum live on BBC Breakfast.

On Friday morning’s show, Munchetty and hoer co-host Charlie Stayt interviewed couple Richard and Lynn and their four children via video link.

They discussed how the family had been making a special effort to welcome Lynn home after her shifts working for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, with Munchetty noting that the children had made sure that the husband and wife had some quality time together during the lockdown.

“Everyone’s even been making sure that you and Lynn have some special time together,” she said, before putting her foot in it and making Lynn aware of her children’s secret plan for a surprise dinner on Friday evening.

“Wasn’t there a special dinner that was arranged?” she asked, as the children placed their fingers over their mouths and said “Ssssh!” in a last ditch effort to cut her off.

“That’s tonight!” Richard exclaimed, before jokingly adding “Naga, what have you done?” as the rest of the family dissolved into laughter.

The presenter then placed her head in her hands before apologising, telling them: “Oh I’m so sorry – that plan’s gone out the window, there’s no special dinner.”

Co-presenter Stayt then cut it to try to “help the situation,” suggesting that “other surprises are available” and asking the family to “come up with something else.”

BBC Breakfast has remained on air throughout the coronavirus crisis, with presenters sitting the recommended two metres apart in line with social distancing measures and interviewing guests via video link to avoid non-essential travel.

