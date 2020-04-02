naga-chaitanya-no-longer-interested-in-badhaai-ho-remake

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 19: 09 [IST]

Apart from Pink and Andhadhun, Bollywood blockbuster Badhaai Ho was also supposed to be remade in Telugu. Last year, producer Boney Kapoor bought the remake rights and reportedly, Naga Chaitanya was keen on taking up Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the rom-com. The news obviously got all the fans excited as Badhaai Ho is an unusual story. It’s very entertaining and hilarious at the same time. Indeed, watching Naga Chaitanya in the movie would have been a visual delight. Knowing his acting caliber, we are pretty sure the handsome hero would have nailed Ayushmann’s part to perfection. But sadly, the 33-year-old is no longer interested in doing the remake. Yes, you heard that right. As per reports, Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju were going to jointly produce the Telugu version of Badhaai Ho. But, now that Chay doesn’t want to act in the film, Dil Raju has decided to completely scrap the project as per a report in Telugu Cinema. Well, that’s terrible news for all the Tollywood moviegoers. Even if the Badhaai Ho remake isn’t happening, fans will soon get to see Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab, which is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. As for the Andhadhun remake, young actor Nithiin has signed the film and director Merlapaka Gandhi will be helming the project. Coming back to Naga Chaitanya, the actor will next be seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic drama was expected to arrive in theatres on April 2 but now, the movie may release either in May or June, depending upon the Coronavirus situation. Boney Kapoor To Remake ‘Badhaai Ho’ In South