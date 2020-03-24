nag-ashwin’s-film-with-prabhas-won’t-go-on-floors-this-year?

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 20: 18 [IST]

That Prabhas will be teaming with filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his next outing is known to all. The duo announced the news last month and since then everyone is excited about this collaboration. Ashwin, who last directed Mahanati, later took to social media and revealed that his film would go on floors by the end of this year. The talented writer-director also told fans that his untitled movie starring Prabhas will probably arrive in theatres by the end of 2021. Now we don’t know if there’s a change in the release date or not but Prabhas 21 is definitely not going on floors this year. As per a report in cinemaexpress.com, Nag Ashwin’s project was to roll in November, however, makers will now start the pre-production work on their alleged sci-fil movie early next year. Due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the entire country is currently in lockdown. And this has hugely affected the film industry as well. Prabhas was in Georgia recently for the shoot of his upcoming film which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. While the actor completed the schedule successfully and returned to India, the film is far from finished. The abroad schedule was supposed to be a long one but the cast and crew had to cut it short because of the Coronavirus scare. Since travelling is banned in most European countries, Radha Krishna Kumar and his team will now have to wait a little longer before they resume shooting for their intense love story abroad. Because of this very reason, the release of Prabhas 20 will also get affected and Nag Ashwin too won’t be able to start shooting for his film along with the Baahubali hero. Therefore, the shooting of Prabhas 21 has been pushed to next year. Wait, WHAT! Is Prabhas Getting Paid More Than Rs 100 Crore For Nag Ashwin’s Film?