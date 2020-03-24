nag-ashwin’s-film-with-prabhas-won’t-continue-floors-this-season?

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 20: 18 [IST]

That Prabhas will undoubtedly be teaming with filmmaker Nag Ashwin for his next outing may all. Month and since that time everyone is worked up about this collaboration the duo announced the news headlines last. Ashwin, who last directed Mahanati, later took to social media marketing and revealed that his film would continue floors by the finish of the year. The talented writer-director also told fans that his untitled movie starring Prabhas will most likely get to theatres by the finish of 2021. Now we have no idea if there is a change in the release date or not but Prabhas 21 is certainly not going on floors this season. As per a written report in cinemaexpress.com, Nag Ashwin’s project was to roll in November, however, year makers will now start the pre-production focus on their alleged sci-fil movie early next. Because of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the complete country happens to be in lockdown. Which has hugely affected the film industry aswell. Prabhas was in Georgia recently for the shoot of his upcoming film that is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. As the actor completed the schedule and returned to India successfully, the film is definately not finished. The abroad schedule was said to be an extended one however the cast and crew had to cut it short due to the Coronavirus scare. Since travelling is banned generally in most Europe, Radha Krishna Kumar and his team will will have to wait just a little longer before they resume shooting for his or her intense love story abroad. For this reason very reason, the release of Prabhas 20 may also get affected and Nag Ashwin too will not be in a position to start shooting for his film together with the Baahubali hero. Therefore, the shooting of Prabhas 21 has been pushed to next year. Wait, WHAT! Is Prabhas Getting Paid A LOT MORE THAN Rs 100 Crore For Nag Ashwin’s Film?