nadine-coyle-reveals-reason-for-split-from-jason-bell-and-that-they’ve-totally-nailed-co-parenting

Nadine Coyle has opened up about her split from ex Jason Bell, admitting they’ve had possibly the most amicable break up ever.

The former Girls Aloud star, 34, split with Jason, 41, in 2019 after 11 years together, admitting the reason for their break up was that the nature of their relationship had changed.

The couple share daughter Anaiya, and Nadine told The Sun: ‘I think it came naturally, to be honest. It can come to a situation where you’re almost (just) really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship.

‘Jason and I are very, very close in that way. We’re more friends than in a romantic sense. He was in our house for Christmas. We still take Anaiya out, we have dinners. She’s always the main priority.’

Nadine admits that aside from living in separate houses, little changed with regards to their friendship or family dynamic as they still see each other all the time.

She explained: ‘I adore Jason. He’s great and he’s Anaiya’s daddy. He’s brilliant. Obviously Jason and I spent a long time together but we are very, very close.

‘I wouldn’t get a chance to miss Jason! I see him, like, three times a day. We’re very close. Jason lives very nearby. Incredibly nearby.’

As well as impressing fans with her turn on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in December, Nadine is also getting ready to release her new single at the end of the month.

Her new track, All That I Know will drop on 31 January, and despite the emotional subject matter of the track, Nadine confirmed Jason is not the inspiration behind it.

She added that 2020 will see a ‘new era’ in her music as she’s planning to reveal a lot more in her lyrics going forward.





