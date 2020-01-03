nad-narimani-takes-on-nik-lentz-in-featherweight-clash-at-ufc-fight-night-166

Great Britain’s Nad Narimani is set to make his US debut for the UFC this month after booking a featherweight clash with Nik Lentz.

The 32-year-old takes on American rival Nik Lentz (30-10) at UFC Fight Night 166 in North Carolina on 25 January, the UFC have confirmed to Metro.co.uk.

Narimani, nicknamed ‘Smiler’, is aiming to bounce back from the first defeat of his octagon career following his loss to British rival Mike Grundy at UFC London last March.

That defeat was just the third of Narimani’s career and was a bitter blow to the Bristol native who had never been stopped before meeting Grundy.

Lentz too is aiming to return to winning ways after suffering a knockout loss to Charles Oliveira in May.

It is the first time in Narimani’s pro career he has fought in the United States, with Curtis Blaydes’ heavyweight showdown with former champion Junior dos Santos the main event.

Rising British stars Brett Johns and Arnold Allen are also on the card, alongside European fighters Lina Lansberg, Darko Stosic and Lucie Pudilova.

The UFC are targeting a record-breaking year, with the first event of the 2020 scheduled to be headlined by Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has been out of action since October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight.

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone welcomes McGregor back into the octagon on 18 January at UFC 246.

