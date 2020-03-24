nacelle-company-to-produce-vintage-toy-store-docuseries,-will-donate-proceeds-to-stores-affected-by-covid-19

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company is adding another notch of nostalgia on its belt with a new docuseries about vintage toy stores across America.

Known best for binge-worthy series such as Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us as well as Disney +’s Behind The Attraction and the forthcoming documentary about iconic TV exec Margaret Loesch, Nacelle will showcase vintage toy stores in a half-hour series to at show the history of these stores, what they sell, how they keep their shelves stocked with unique items and how they are navigating such a specific market.

The series will feature stores across the country that are currently operating under legal guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis. Some of the stores are running under an online storefront, while others have opted to provide curbside delivery only. The majority of the proceeds from the docuseries will go back to each store that is featured as the majority of America is under quarantine.

The first episode will feature Billy Galaxy Toys in Portland, Oregon, one of the premiere toy store in the country.

“The Nacelle Company has taken a personal interest in the livelihoods of toy dealers across the globe,” said Billy Galaxy, Owner of Billy Galaxy Vintage Toys and Collectibles. “This shows the genuineness of the enthusiasm and respect for the topic that made their Toys That Made Us series such a hit. I am honored to be a part of this show.”

“We wanted to do something that was entertaining, but also helpful for these wonderful stores who have brought so much joy to our lives, and supported our show from the beginning,” adds Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Episodes in the first season of the docuseries will include:

Bill Galaxy Vintage Toys – Portland, OR

Black Cat Comics – Burbank, CA

I&S Collectibles – Echo Park, CA

Blast From The Past – Burbank, CA

1313 Mockingbird Lane – Lawrence, KS

Smash Toys – Chigaco, IL

Toy De Jour – Chicago, IL

Kokomo Toys – Kokomo, IN

Farpoint Toys – May’s Landing, NJ

Cherry Bomb Toys – Victoria, BC Canada

The series will initially be available on Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo, and YouTube, with one to two episodes expected per week starting mid-April. More platforms will be added in the future.