naby-keita-forced-to-miss-liverpool-vs-sheffield-united-due-to-groin-injury

Naby Keita was forced to pull out of Liverpool’s clash against Sheffield United on Thursday evening after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

The midfielder was initially named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI at Anfield but was replaced by James Milner shortly before kick-off.

Keita warmed up as usual with his teammates but spoke to Liverpool’s head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer before leaving the pitch.

And it has now been revealed that Keita suffered a groin injury during the warm-up.

The 24-year-old, who was signed £48 million in 2017, has made just 14 appearances for the Premier League leaders this season.

The start of Keita’s campaign was disrupted due to a hip problem, while the Guinea international missed the end of last season, including the Champions League final.

Keita started and played 70 minutes in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, while he featured for 23 minutes in the win over Wolves last Sunday.





