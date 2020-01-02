Home NEWS Naby Keita forced to miss Liverpool vs Sheffield United due to groin...

Naby Keita forced to miss Liverpool vs Sheffield United due to groin injury

Naby Keita was forced to pull out of Liverpool’s clash against Sheffield United on Thursday evening after suffering an injury in the warm-up.

The midfielder was initially named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI at Anfield but was replaced by James Milner shortly before kick-off.

Keita warmed up as usual with his teammates but spoke to Liverpool’s head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer before leaving the pitch.

And it has now been revealed that Keita suffered a groin injury during the warm-up.

The 24-year-old, who was signed £48 million in 2017, has made just 14 appearances for the Premier League leaders this season.

The start of Keita’s campaign was disrupted due to a hip problem, while the Guinea international missed the end of last season, including the Champions League final.

Keita started and played 70 minutes in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, while he featured for 23 minutes in the win over Wolves last Sunday.


