nabil-bentaleb-to-make-newcastle-debut-against-oxford-in-fa-cup

Newcastle United will give a debut to new signing Nabil Bentaleb against Oxford United in front a full house at St James’ Park as the hint of an FA Cup run has created a buzz of excitement in the city.

But Valentino Lazaro will not be play, despite completing his loan move from Inter Milan in time to train with his new teammates on Friday because of a delay in getting his international clearance.

Bentaleb’s desperation to impress as well as the return of Allan Saint-Maximin will make things even harder for the visitors from League One, but Bruce has always said he intends to take the cup competitions seriously for as long as he is on Tyneside.

He is the first Newcastle manager to do so since Kevin Keegan and the fans have responded, the club announcing the game was a sell-out – largely thanks to discounted tickets for kids – on Friday morning.

Bruce is delighted with that and cannot wait to let fans have a glimpse of the talent he believes the club have added this month.