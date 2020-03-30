Naagin Mouni Roy's MAHADEV connection during lockdown REVEALED

Mouni Roy’s connection with Mahadev revealed. Check here
Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses. She rose to fame mainly due to her big break in the daily soap Naagin. The show was the highest viewed Indian television daily soap in its first season. The biggest reason to watch the show was definitely Mouni’s acting. The actress is widely known was her splendid acting skills and amazing dialogue delivery. The actress has a fan base of her own which has no age limit as such.
Mouni is quite active on social media. Also her love for the lord Shiva is seen in her post that she shares with her fans. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a few paintings of Mahadev that she made during the lockdown period. They are beautiful.
🌸SHIVOHAM SHIVASWAROOPOHAM🌸 • • • Well, they are ready. The joy of getting back to something you loved doing as a little girl, unmatched! Drawing sir used to come home every Sunday & it used to be a 3 hour class, sometimes by yourself, sometimes with other students and friends, depending on how it needed to be done that particular week … In Cooch Behar we didn’t have much , in every way, specially not much to entertain ourselves, so we danced & played outdoors picking up fallen branches making wooden muddy houses, painted & did pottery & made puppets and on a half day at school went to the Durga Protima makers parlour right opposite Baba’s office and sat watched clayed our hands & made little murtis of our own. Basically very primal & Very HAPPY! Going back to the basics , shall we? @anusoru thank you for asking me to paint after almost a decade, felt really good; the one in the middle s “Shiv ji meditating in the jungle,” it’s time for mine now, TATA🙋🏻♀️
