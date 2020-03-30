Naagin Mouni Roy's MAHADEV connection during lockdown REVEALED

Mouni Roy is one of the most loved actresses. She rose to fame mainly due to her big break in the daily soap Naagin. The show was the highest viewed Indian television daily soap in its first season. The biggest reason to watch the show was definitely Mouni’s acting. The actress is widely known was her splendid acting skills and amazing dialogue delivery. The actress has a fan base of her own which has no age limit as such.

Mouni is quite active on social media. Also her love for the lord Shiva is seen in her post that she shares with her fans. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a few paintings of Mahadev that she made during the lockdown period. They are beautiful.

Here take a look…