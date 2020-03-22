Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel: Brinda plans to KILL Dev

Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel the popular Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen various games being played by the key characters.

While Brinda (Nia Sharma) and Shalakha (Rashami Desai) are at loggerheads, there is also a playout happening between Brinda and Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria).

Brinda will now be hellbent on killing Dev Parekh.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per a reliable source, “Brinda will get into an aggressive body language and will want to see the end of Dev Parekh.”

What will happen now?

We buzzed actors of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.