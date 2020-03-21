Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel: Brinda plans to keep Dev and Shalakha away

Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel the popular Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see the major fight between Shalakha (Rashami Desai) and Brinda (Nia Sharma) getting intense.

Brinda will now want to foil the plan of Shalakha aka Nayanthara by ruining her secret honeymoon with Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria).

Brinda will see to it that the entire family is invited to the place so that Dev and Shalakha are never left to themselves, all alone.

Aww!!

As per a reliable source, “Brinda will spell venom and will not want Shalakha to succeed in her plans.”

Will Brinda be successful in spoiling the honeymoon of Shalakha and Dev?

We buzzed actors of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel but could not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.