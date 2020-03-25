Nia Sharma is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 along with Jasmin Bhasin. She was last seen in the Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Actor Nia Sharma, who is known for her bold avatar, never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body in stylish outfits and her bikini looks. On Instagram, she has uploaded her couple of photos in a one-shoulder hot red bikini teamed up with dark red lipstick, perfect makeup, and a neckpiece. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she looks hot in the bikini as she chills on the lounger.

Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a white tank top teamed up with matching shorts and a red jacket. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she looked hot in the mirror pictures.

The actress turned heads on Instagram by sharing bikini-clad images. With her wet hair tied in a bun, the actress is seen flaunting her toned body in the pictures. She has completed the look with red lipstick and a simple accessory.

Nia is getting applauded for her stint in hit TV show Naagin 4 and we are loving her a lot right?