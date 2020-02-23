naacp-image-awards-2020-winners:-the-complete-list

The 2020 award season capped off its winter segment with the flyest award show of the year — the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, which honors outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in film, music, TV, and literature. The award show took place in Pasadena, California, with the broadcast airing on BET on Saturday night. Netflix dominated the nominations in the TV field, in large thanks to the 2019 juggernaut When They See Us, which notched nine nominations and won three. Greenleaf and black-ish got the Outstanding Drama and Comedy awards, though. On the film side, Netflix also came in strong with Dolemite Is My Name, which had seven nominations and one win. Us, Queen & Slim, and Harriet were also well represented in the motion picture categories, and Harriet pulled the most nods with nine. However, it was Just Mercy that topped the movie category, along with wins for Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. The civil rights organization also honored singer and beauty mogul Rihanna with the NAACP President’s Award and bestowed Congressman John Lewis with the Chairman’s Award.

Who else went home with the trophies? Check out the complete winners list below. Lizzo, 51st NAACP Image AwardsPhoto: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Entertainer of the YearAngela BassettBilly PorterWINNER: LizzoRegina KingTyler Perry Outstanding Motion PictureDolemite is My NameHarrietWINNER: Just MercyQueen & SlimUsOutstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & SlimEddie Murphy, Dolemite is My NameWINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Just MercyWinston Duke, UsOutstanding Actress in a Motion PictureAlfre Woodard, ClemencyCynthia Erivo, HarrietJodie Turner-Smith, Queen & SlimWINNER: Lupita Nyong’o, UsNaomie Harris, Black and BlueOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion PictureWINNER: Jamie Foxx, Just MercyLeslie Odom, Jr., HarrietSterling K. Brown, WavesTituss Burgess, Dolemite Is My NameWesley Snipes, Dolemite Is My NameOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion PictureDa’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My NameJanelle Monáe, HarrietJennifer Lopez, HustlersWINNER: Marsai Martin, LittleOctavia Spencer, LuceOutstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion PictureCynthia Erivo, HarrietJodie Turner-Smith, Queen & SlimWINNER: Marsai Martin, LittleRob Morgan, Just MercyShahadi Wright Joseph, UsOutstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion PictureDolemite is My NameHarrietWINNER: Just MercyQueen & SlimUsOutstanding Independent Motion PictureClemencyWINNER: Dolemite is My NameLuceQueen & SlimThe Boy Who Harnessed the WindOutstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)Alfre Woodard, The Lion KingDonald Glover, The Lion KingWINNER: James Earl Jones, The Lion KingLupita Nyong’o, SerengetiSterling K. Brown, Frozen IIOutstanding Comedy SeriesBallersWINNER: Black-ishDear White PeopleGrown-ishThe NeighborhoodOutstanding Actor in a Comedy SeriesWINNER: Anthony Anderson, Black-ishCedric The Entertainer, The NeighborhoodDon Cheadle, Black MondayDwayne Johnson, BallersTracy Morgan, The Last O.G.Outstanding Actress in a Comedy SeriesLogan Browning, Dear White PeopleJill Scott, First Wives ClubTiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ishYara Shahidi, Grown-ishOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAndre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-NineWINNER: Deon Cole, Black-ishLaurence Fishburne, Black-ishTerry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-NineTituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy SchmidtOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesHalle Bailey, Grown-ishLoretta Devine, Family ReunionWINNER: Marsai Martin, Black-ishRegina Hall, Black MondayTichina Arnold, The NeighborhoodOutstanding Drama Series Godfather of HarlemWINNER: GreenleafQueen SugarThe ChiWatchmenOutstanding Actor in a Drama SeriesBilly Porter, PoseForest Whitaker, Godfather of HarlemKofi Siriboe, Queen SugarWINNER: Omari Hardwick, PowerSterling K. Brown, This Is UsOutstanding Actress in a Drama SeriesWINNER: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1Regina King, WatchmenRutina Wesley, Queen SugarSimone Missick, All RiseViola Davis, How to Get Away with MurderOutstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesDelroy Lindo, The Good FightGiancarlo Esposito, Godfather of HarlemWINNER: Harold Perrineau, ClawsNigél Thatch, Godfather of HarlemWendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack RyanOutstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesCCH Pounder, NCIS: New OrleansWINNER: Lynn Whitfield, GreenleafLyric Ross, This Is UsSusan Kelechi Watson, This Is UsTina Lifford, Queen SugarOutstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama SeriesBlair Underwood, Dear White PeopleDavid Alan Grier, Queen SugarWINNER: Kelly Rowland, American SoulMajor, STARSanaa Lathan, The AffairOutstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialAmerican SonBeing Mary JaneNative SonTrue DetectiveWINNER: When They See UsOutstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialCaleel Harris, When They See UsEthan Henru Herisse, When They See UsIdris Elba, LutherWINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See UsMahershala Ali, True DetectiveOutstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic SpecialAunjanue Ellis, When They See UsGabrielle Union, Being Mary JaneKerry Washington, American SonWINNER: Niecy Nash, When They See UsOctavia Spencer, Truth Be ToldOutstanding News/Information (Series or Special)PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in SchoolsSurviving R. KellyThe Breakfast ClubThe Story of God with Morgan FreemanWINNER: UnsungOutstanding Talk SeriesWINNER: Red Table TalkThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahThe RealThe Shop: UninterruptedThe Tamron Hall ShowOutstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game ShowIyanla: Fix My LifeLip Sync BattleWINNER: Rhythm + FlowSunday BestThe VoiceOutstanding Variety (Series or Special)2019 Black Girls Rock!Dave Chappelle: Sticks & StonesWINNER: Homecoming: A Film by BeyoncéSaturday Night LiveWanda Sykes: Not NormalOutstanding Children’s ProgramDoc McStuffinsWINNER: Family ReunionKevin Hart’s Guide to Black HistoryMarvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s QuestMotown MagicOutstanding Performance By a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)Caleel Harris, When They See UsLonnie Chavis, This Is UsLyric Ross, This Is UsWINNER: Marsai Martin, Black-ishMiles Brown, Black-ishOutstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or EnsembleAngela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town HallWINNER: Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table TalkLester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester HoltTrevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor NoahWhoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The ViewOutstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) — Individual or EnsembleIyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My LifeLL Cool J, Lip Sync BattleRegina Hall, 2019 BET AwardsWINNER: Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family FeudWayne Brady, Let’s Make A DealOutstanding Documentary (Film)Miles Davis: Birth Of The CoolThe Black GodfatherThe ApolloWINNER: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I AmTrue Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for EqualityOutstanding Documentary (Television — Series or Special)Free MeekWINNER: Hitsville: The Making of MotownHomecoming: A Film by BeyoncéMartin: The Legacy of A KingReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam CookeOutstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)Chinonye Chukwu, ClemencyDestin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, Just MercyDoug Atchison, Brian BanksWINNER: Jordan Peele, UsKasi Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard, HarrietOutstanding Writing in a Comedy SeriesWINNER: Cord Jefferson, The Good Place (“Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy”)Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, One Day at a Time (“Ghosts”)Jason Kim, Barry (“Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday”)Karen Gist and Peter Saji, Mixed-ish (“Let Your Hair Down”)Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Racism Detective”)Outstanding Writing in a Drama SeriesAva DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us (“Part Four”)Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (“The Extraordinary Being”)WINNER: Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told (“Monster”)Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American (“Hussle & Motivate”)Pat Charles, Black Lightning (“The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son”)Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)Cas Sigers-Beedles, Twas the Chaos Before ChristmasMelissa Bustamante, A Christmas Winter SongPatrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary JaneWINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks, Native SonYvette Nicole Brown, Always a BridesmaidOutstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)WINNER: Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed the WindJordan Peele, UsKasi Lemmons, HarrietMati Diop, AtlanticsReginald Hudlin, The Black GodfatherOutstanding Directing in a Comedy SeriesWINNER: Anya Adams, GLOW (“Outward Bound”)Justin Tipping, Black Monday (“7042”)Ken Whittingham, Atypical (“Road Rage Paige”)Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie (“The Pharmacy”)Shaka King, Shrill (“Pool”)Outstanding Directing in a Drama SeriesAva DuVernay, When They See Us (“Part Four”)Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Snowfall (“Hedgehogs”)WINNER: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Power (“Forgot About Dre”)Debbie Allen, Grey’s Anatomy (“Silent All These Years”)Jet Wilkinson, The Chi (“The Scorpion and the Frog”)Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)Codie Elaine Oliver, Black LoveJanice Cooke, I Am Sombody’s Child: The Regina Louise StoryKenny Leon, American SonWINNER: Rashid Johnson, Native SonRuss Parr, The Bobby Debarge StoryOutstanding AlbumCuz I Love You, LizzoWINNER: Homecoming: The Live Album, BeyoncéI Used To Know H.E.R., H.E.R.Sketchbook, FantasiaWorthy, India.ArieOutstanding New ArtistAri LennoxWINNER: Lil Nas XLucky DayeMahaliaMykal KilgoreOutstanding Male ArtistWINNER: Bruno MarsKhalidLil Nas XMajorPJ MortonOutstanding Female ArtistWINNER: BeyoncéFantasiaH.E.R.India.ArieLizzoOutstanding Song — Traditional”Enough” – Fantasia”Jerome” – LizzoWINNER: “Spirit” – Beyoncé”Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo”Steady Love” – India.ArieOutstanding Song — ContemporaryWINNER: “Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé”Hard Place” – H.E.R.”Juice” – Lizzo”Talk” – Khalid”Motivation” – NormaniOutstanding Duo, Group or CollaborationWINNER: “Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD”No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake”Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo”Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole”Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. MiguelOutstanding Jazz AlbumCarib – David SanchezCenter of The Heart – NajeeWINNER: Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia HornSoulMate – Nathan MitchellThe Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron – Vanessa RubinOutstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)”I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez”Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean SoulWINNER: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin”Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin”Victory” – The Clark SistersOutstanding Music Video /Visual AlbumHard Place – H.E.R.WINNER: Juice – LizzoNo Guidance – Chris Brown feat. DrakeSteady Love- India.ArieTalk – KhalidOutstanding Soundtrack/Compilation AlbumHarriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Queen & Slim The SoundtrackWINNER: The Lion King: The GiftThe Lion King Original Motion Picture SoundtrackUs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Outstanding Literary Work — FictionNew Daughters of Africa – Margaret BusbyOut of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina GappahRed at the Bone – Jacqueline WoodsonWINNER: The Revisioners – Margaret Wilkerson SextonThe Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi CoatesOutstanding Literary Work — NonfictionBreathe: A Letter to My Sons – Dr. Imani PerrySTONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow – Henry Louis Gates, Jr. WINNER: The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations – Toni MorrisonThe Yellow House – Sarah M. BroomWhat Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays – Damon YoungOutstanding Literary Work — Debut AuthorAmerican Spy – Lauren WilkinsonWINNER: I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty – Erica CampbellSuch A Fun Age – Kiley ReidThe Farm – Joanne RamosOutstanding Literary Work — Biography/AutobiographyFree Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System – Cyntoia Brown-LongFinding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward – Valerie JarrettWINNER: More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) – Elaine WelterothMy Name Is Prince – Randee St. NicholasThe Beautiful Ones – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)Outstanding Literary Work — InstructionalInspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous – Farah Merhi Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish) – Candace E. WilkinsMore Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty – Erica CampbellVegetables Unleashed – José AndresWINNER: Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)Outstanding Literary Work — PoetryA Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland – DaMaris B. Hill WINNER: Felon: Poems – Reginald Dwayne BettsHoneyfish – Lauren K. AlleyneMistress – Chet’la SebreeThe Tradition – Jericho BrownOutstanding Literary Work — ChildrenA Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)Ruby Finds a Worry – Tom PercivalWINNER: Sulwe – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/TeensWINNER: Around Harvard Square – C.J. FarleyHer Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)Hot Comb – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)’m Not Dying with You Tonight – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)The Forgotten Girl – India Hill Brown