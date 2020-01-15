mythbusting-for-spa-newbies:-sage-advice-for-those-planning-a-journey-into-the-world-of-wellness

Myth One

A few days on a wellness retreat will “fix me”

When I first started “retreating”, I’d convince myself that the nurturing combination of rare, self-centred days holed up in a gorgeous venue, one-to-ones with experts, massages, exercising in nature, healthy food, zero alcohol and caffeine was all that was needed to make everything tickety-boo again. WRONG! The very best ones simply provide an opportunity to step back from your everyday life and allow you to start unpacking some emotional baggage, reset your motivation levels and give you some new tools to use at home as part of your ongoing human tinkering project (and it is ongoing). It’s about little changes, marginal gains and remembering what feeling good feels like. However, most retreats simply don’t arm you with the take-home stuff to continue the feel-good factor, so take a notebook or keep your phone handy, so you can record everything the talented specialists share. Ask for printouts, recipes, links or videos of that weird exercise because if you don’t keep up the good work when you return, it was simply a healthy holiday where the results will last only as long as your glow.

Myth Two

I’d like to go with my partner/best friend/mum as we need some “quality time” together

You might want to rethink that one. If it’s “retreat-lite” at a hotel where you are dipping your toes in self-development life – a few sessions and treatments here and there rather than a full immersion – it might work. But if you want to do a proper, or fast, detox, do yourselves a favour and go alone. Why? Well, there’s a lot of time in the lavatory – the Epsom salts, the sitting on the loo for hours with your feet up, heels on a footstool to get your knees higher than hips (it helps the bowel to completely empty) and discussing what’s left in your body. So no, retreats of this nature are not a two-player sport, no couple of any description needs to compare lavatory habits on holiday.