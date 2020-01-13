mystery-couple-admit-they-have-been-leaving-bundles-of-cash-around-village

If you’re ever in Blackhall Colliery, keep an eye out for bundles of money which could contain thousands of pounds.

They’re being left there secretly by two individuals who have received ‘unexpected windfalls’, police said.

Residents of the Durham village had been confused as to why the money kept appearing.

Some feared it could be linked to organised crime – but the unnamed pair have now come forward to say they just want to do something nice for local people.

From 2014 to November 2019, 13 packages of £20 notes were discovered in plain sight in the streets of the former pit village.

The mystery parcels led officers to interview local people and speak to organisations including banks and the Post Office, and even carry out tests for fingerprints.

But on Monday, Durham Police said that they had got to the bottom of the £26,000 enigma.

A spokesman said that two generous individuals with an ’emotional connection’ to the village had wanted to give something back, after receiving ‘unexpected windfalls’.

The force said that the people had often waited to make sure the cash had been picked up after dropping it off, but have never sought any thanks for their donations.

The spokesman added that the individuals had come forward and disclosed their charitable donations, and they had said they were glad to help residents.

The generous people have both chosen to remain anonymous.

Detective Constable John Forster said: ‘I’m really pleased we have an answer to this mystery and am glad we can now definitively rule out the money being linked to any crime or a vulnerable person.

‘I would like to thank the Good Samaritans for getting in touch and also to the honest residents of Blackhall who have continued to hand the money in.

‘We would encourage anyone who may find another bundle to continue to hand it in.

‘All the previous bundles have been returned to the finder.’