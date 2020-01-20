mysterious-doctor-strange-2-synopsis-sparks-debate-from-marvel-fans

New plot details about Doctor Strange 2 are out, although it’s worth taking them with a pinch of salt.

The sequel to the 2016 standalone story of Stephen Strange is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fans have long been speculating over what the plot’s going to involve.

To be fair they have to wait until 7 May 2021 to see the full movie, so it is pretty early to be knowing anything about it.

Yet the synopsis for Doctor Strange 2, which once again will star Benedict Cumberbatch, has emerged in Production Weekly via comicbook right now.

‘After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone,’ it says.

‘But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.’

Mysterious.

So of course, fans are now debating what it all means.

It’s thought the ‘old friend turned enemy’ included in the details may mean that actor Chiwetel Ejiofor may return as the evil Mordo, so he can destroy all of the world’s sorcerers, as was suggested during one of the first film’s post-credit scenes.

Production Weekly hasn’t actually mentioned Mordo’s return, perhaps preferring to keep some secrets to themselves.

They have said that Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong will star alongside Cumberbatch though.

The new synopsis comes just after a negative turn of events for the upcoming Marvel film.

Director Scott Derrickson quit the project earlier in January due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel Studios, although he has stayed on as executive producer.

‘Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,’ Derrickson wrote on Twitter at the time.

For anyone who can’t wait until May next year, you better find access to the Disney channel.

A spinoff series called WandaVision is coming out, with Olsen reprising her role as the Scarlet Witch.

It’s apparently going to set up the story for the Multiverse of Madness.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson quits sequel due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel

MORE: Did Doctor Strange orchestrate Thanos’s snap? Avengers theory divides fans





