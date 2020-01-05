myleene-klass’s-daughter-wins-a-pink-unicorn-at-those-impossible-fairground-games-and-we’re-impressed

Myleene Klass couldn’t look any happier if she tried, as her daughter Hero just did the nigh-on impossible and won a toy from a fairground game.

The presenter, 41, beamed with pride as Hero totally bossed a ring toss game during the final weekend of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, and bagged herself a very snazzy pink unicorn toy as a result.

Myleene and her partner, Simon Moston, were on hand to do some very enthusiastic cheering on as her two daughters, Hero and Ava, tried their hand at some of the games.

She also had her son, Apollo, strapped to her chest in a baby carrier and the little one looked at all the bright lights and interesting stalls in wonder.

Anyone that’s tried their hand at a fairground game knows that while they’re not impossible, they’re pretty darn hard to win at – so the raucous cheering that ensued when Hero completely smashed it is obviously very well deserved.

The family looked over the moon as Hero managed to get the tiny rings around the green bottles to win the prize – and the little lady couldn’t stop grinning as she picked out her new unicorn toy to take home.

Myleene and her family were making the most of the final days of Winter Wonderland, which finishes on Sunday, as the festive break is finally over for another year.

As well as the ring toss, they were also seen riding the carousel as well as some much scarier rides for Simon and the girls, with Myleene and baby Apollo sitting those ones out.

While Myleene may have missed out on that particular ride, the others looked like they had a great time as they got strapped in.

They had spent the Christmas period enjoying the sunshine in the Maldives, so it’s no wonder they wanted to squeeze in some traditional festive activities too, before the kids have to go back to school.

We know who we’re drafting in to play Hook-a-Duck from now on!





