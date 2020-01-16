myleene-klass-is-the-coolest-mum-as-she-enjoys-cirque-du-soleil-night-out-with-sweet-baby-son

Myleene Klass has long proven herself as one of the coolest mums in showbiz – but she’s just given us another reminder.

Taking to the red carpet of Cirque du Soleil’s gala performance, Myleene rocked a black and glittery suit and trousers combo, with baby Apollo being held by his dad Simon Motson in a trendy leopard print baby carrier.

We knew he was already a trend-setter.

Myleene’s beau Simon looked suave in a blue suit, with the pair grinning away ahead of the night of entertainment.

Gemma Collins was also among the stars attending, rocking a green cardigan, with Joanna Page, Danny Dyer, and Tom Daley also glamming up for the event at the Royal Albert Hall, which saw the famous circus group perform their show Luzia.

Myleene looks to have been loving life after Apollo’s birth, taking the tot everywhere with her – including on a gorgeous getaway to the Maldives.

Myleene had flown out for a sunny Christmas with her two daughters, partner Simon and their adorable son.

And she was recently praised for sharing an intimate breastfeeding snap with the little one during the well-earned break – although she had previously faced backlash for posting a topless snap.

The family also shared an adorable photo at the beach (complete with Santa hats and drinks in coconuts) from Christmas Day, as they celebrated Apollo’s first Christmas.

Myleene wrote: ‘Merry Xmas to you and your loved ones. I still cannot believe I have Apollo in my arms and this is what my family now looks like this Christmas.

‘We all agree, this little boy is the most amazing gift we’ve been blessed with. I wish you love at this time. I hope wherever you are, whoever you’re with, that you have peace in your life. Merry Xmas from our little tribe X’.

So cute!

Check out more snaps from the night below:





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Myleene Klass’s daughter wins a pink unicorn at those impossible fairground games and we’re impressed

MORE: Myleene Klass shares intimate breastfeeding photo with son Apollo after being slammed for topless beach snap





