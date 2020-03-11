A “heartbroken” Jack Bird has taken to social media to share his devastation after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in a freak injury at Broncos training on Wednesday.

An MRI earlier this afternoon confirmed the news that Bird had suffered an ACL tear, the second of his career, with the star to see a specialist in the coming days.

Distraught, Bird took to social media to claim his world had come “crumbling down”, but vowed to make a gallant return to the game he loves.

“It’s like my whole world has come crumbling down,” he wrote.

Jack Bird suffers an ACL tear ar Broncos training. (AAP) (AAP)

“People who know me know how hard I have worked to get to the stage I was at leading into this season, and with that, I’m truly heartbroken that I have to start this process all over again.

“I understand that a lot of fans are upset with me over the last few seasons but injuries are definitely something I can’t control. I pray that you guys stick by me through this tough period of my life.

“If there is one thing you don’t know about me it’s that I will never give up and I am resilient like no other. I know for a fact that I will be back. I love you all, see you next season with a bang.”

Bird was seen falling awkwardly at training while clashing with young halfback Tom Dearden,screaming expletives as he grabbed his left knee in pain.

Bird was on the training paddock for about 15 minutes when he buckled under the tackle.

He limped off the field and threw his shirt onto the ground in frustration before he was immediately assessed by Broncos medical staff.

The 24-year-old looked distraught leaving Broncos training and was seen limping to his car with his partner not far behind.

Bird was named to play his first game since round nine last May, after recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

Bird played just eight games in his first season at the Broncos as he struggled to deal injuries to his sternum and shoulder.