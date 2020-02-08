my-wedding-beauty-journey:-how-skincare-expert-and-mua-madeleine-spencer-prepared-for-her-big-day

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

I got married in May 2011 in a little church in Austria.

We picked Austria in part because my mum’s Austrian, and I spent so much of my childhood there that it feels like home and has that visceral pull on me emotionally, and in part because it’s outstandingly beautiful and not terribly far away, so it didn’t feel like too big an ask for people to fly there.

All the celebrations happened at the Stanglwirt hotel, and most of our guests stayed there. It has a huge spa, the rooms are cosy and comfortable, and the schnapps flows abundantly, so it felt like the perfect fit for a destination wedding.

As it was a bank holiday weekend, most of the 80 people flew out on the Friday, and by the time the wedding rolled around on the Sunday, most guests were well acquainted (there are several nude saunas at Stanglwirt so some of the guests were better acquainted than others!), which made the atmosphere pretty special.

I don’t like stuffy locations and am a bit particular about lighting, so I opted for the wooden room dating back to the 1600s over the function room for the reception. It felt informal and fun, a bit like my dad’s restaurant, Tiroler Hut , where all my best parties had taken place.

When I first went shopping for wedding dresses, I was looking for something understated and simple. While sifting through dresses in the Liberty bridal suite, my mum happened to pull out a puffy, layered, beaded, and quite frankly borderline ridiculous Christian Lacroix dress. I thought I’d try it on for fun – then fell in love with it the instant I was in it, and decided that it being my wedding day, I could go over the top if I wanted to.

I also bought a Rachel Gilbert dress from Net a Porter because I thought the corseted Lacroix might be a bit impractical for manoeuvring around the tiny wooden room while dancing. I was correct.

Maddie outside the Stanglwirt hotel on her wedding day (Juergen Teller)

Here’s a rundown of my wedding beauty prep…

I kept my wedding skincare simple…

In the lead up to the big day, I prioritised buying skincare products that agreed with my skin over treatments. I felt that what I used on a day-to-day basis would reap the best rewards. I bought products by Dermalogica, Skinceuticals, and Eve Lom, as all of them left my skin feeling hydrated and didn’t make my acne flare up.

The only treatments I had were a few massages, but I did spend more time doing yoga and looking after myself in general. I was struggling quite a lot with panic attacks and agoraphobia around that time, which meant I preferred to do as much as possible in my ‘safe space’ at home, so yoga dvds and face masks were a big part of my routine. My sister bought me Eve Lom’s Rescue Mask, £35, and my Mum gave me a Sisley Eye Contour Mask, £95, both of which were and are firm favourites.

Acne has always been my major skin battle, and I was nervous about having spots on the day (in the end, I had two small ones, but I covered them with Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, £30). I used the Eve Lom Rescue Mask twice weekly in the lead up, and also paid attention to my diet, eating lots of greens, and trying to steer clear of processed foods, alcohol, and fizzy drinks.

My manicure regret…

I had a gel manicure and pedicure at the Stanglwirt the day prior. At that point, gel nails were quite thick and bulky so I actually slightly regret having them put on and actually I should’ve just applied a lick of clear nail polish prior.

How I learned you should always have a hair trial…

I had my hair done at the hotel, so I’d never met the stylist before and, through no fault of her own, she didn’t have any knowledge of my hair and how to make it look its best so I ended up making adjustments and trying to pin it up with my friends right before the wedding. I now do a lot of bridal make-up, and my experience means I always advise my clients to have at least one hair trial prior, making sure that they are comfortable with how their hair is sitting both when leaving the hairdresser’s, and a few hours later.

Maddie with her dad at her wedding reception (Juergen Teller)

I’d recommend these pre-wedding skin supplements…

I went to Planet Organic on Westbourne Grove about six months before the wedding where they advised me to take some omegas, vitamin D, and zinc, all of which have holistic benefits but are especially good for skin.

Why I didn’t bother with a hardcore exercise regime…

All I did was yoga at home, which might seem oddly laissez-faire, but I absolutely didn’t want to inhabit a new body in which to get married – I just wanted to feel good in my skin and in my dress while standing in front of loads of people I knew.

I’m so pleased I got my teeth whitened…

I got my teeth whitened at my dentist, and they sent me home with trays I could use weekly to brighten them further. The process involved a lot of sensitivity and I’d have to tighten my lips over my teeth on very cold days so they didn’t hurt the day after using the trays, but I was really pleased with the results.

Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate

I didn’t have any spa treatments on my body, but I did spend a lot of energy on smoothing and pampering my skin at home. I would body brush daily with the Elemis body brush, and exfoliated regularly in the shower, too (the Aromatherapy Associates Natural Exfoliating Grains, £19, were my favourite). I would also moisturise daily, taking time to really massage my skin. I often used body butters by The Body Shop, and the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse, £18.50.

I didn’t fake tan, but I did go on holiday before my wedding…

The month before my wedding, my sister took me to a relaxing spot in Tenerife for a week. I am rigorous about wearing SPF, so didn’t get much of a tan – but just being in the sun a bit rid me of that winter pallor.

Maddie chose to do her own wedding makeup (Juergen Teller)

Doing my own wedding makeup was actually very calming…

I did my own make-up, and the make-up for a few of my bridesmaids, too. I find the process of putting it on meditative, and felt that it would be a nice pocket of calm during which I could collect myself before walking down the aisle, and I was absolutely right. I wanted my eyes to be defined and the rest of the make-up to look fresh and barely there, so used Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £35, and Secret Camouflage, £28.50, on skin, Nars Orgasm blush, £25, on my cheeks, Laura Mercier Bare Lips lipstick, £21, and Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eyeliner Gel, £20, smudged around my eyes.

A swim on the morning of my wedding gave me a glow…

On the day, I just used my usual skincare after having a swim in the outdoor freshwater pool in the morning and spending a little time in the salt room with the Sisley Eye Contour Mask on.

Madeleine Spencer hosts the Beauty Full Lives podcast.