My three book clubs: As real life turns dystopian, historical novel provides escape

Norma Klingsick on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 in St. Louis. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, [email protected]

Cristina M. Fletes

When one of my March book club meetings was moved up, to just a week after our February meeting, I was left with only eight days to read an intimidating 531-page book. A four-hour car ride (I wasn’t driving), and a book light for the return trip in the dark, kept me on track, and I finished the book about a half-hour before the meeting. Bonus: It was probably the freshest I have ever been in remembering all the details. And a special guest at the meeting made it worth the extra effort.Having this meeting and one other early was fortuitous: The coronavirus pandemic restrictions kicked in, making us all feel like we had been dropped into a dystopian novel. Library closures and other circumstances forced postponement of the third book club meeting, which had been scheduled for late March.At least two of my book clubs plan to meet virtually in April — meetings that will provide a needed break (and human interaction other than our immediate family!) for many of us.

“The Huntress” by Kate Quinn

‘The Huntress’by Kate QuinnWhat I thought • As a big fan of historical fiction in general and of Quinn’s “The Alice Network,” I knew I likely would enjoy this book. In “The Huntress,” Quinn grippingly blends fact and fiction. I had never heard of the Night Witches, the German nickname for the all-female Soviet military aviators in World War II, and this book left me eager to learn more. From the hair-raising flying by those female pilots (“Who climbs into a plane made of cloth and plywood, takes it up into a pitch-dark night sky, then turns the engine off?” Quinn writes) to the terrifying vision of the “rusalka,” a deadly spirit in Slavic folklore often associated with water, crawling out of the lake with blood dripping from her mouth, the book kept me enthralled for all 531 pages — well, at least 497 of them.At book club • The author joined us from San Diego via phone, giving us insights you don’t get from reading the book. Learning about Quinn’s process in writing this story — from how she stumbled upon the history of the Night Witches to the significance of the lakes to whom she would cast in a movie if one were ever made (Claire Foy as the huntress, Matthew Goode as Ian Graham) — made this one of my most interesting book club meetings yet. Quinn used some real names (Marina Raskova, the Amelia Earhart of the USSR) and based many of the fictional Night Witches’ characters on stories she read in “A Dance With Death,” a 2001 book (which I hope to read soon) in which some of the women shared their stories. Toasting these daredevil women with vodka — probably not as potent as what Nina’s Old Man guzzles in Siberia — seemed an appropriate gesture. Once again, Quinn captured our imaginations, and I foresee her next book — “The Rose Code,” due out next year — to be a selection in the future.

“Before and After” by Judy Christie and Lisa Wingate

‘Before and After’by Judy Christie and Lisa WingateWhat I thought • Lisa Wingate’s novel “Before We Were Yours,” based on the real-life scandal of Georgia Tann and her corrupt Memphis-based adoption organization, was one of my favorite books I read last year as part of this club, so I was eager to read the personal stories of some of the adoptees in “The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans Who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society.” But the nonfiction account was weighed down by too much superfluous writing about the authors and their efforts to put together a victims reunion. It felt padded and like a big plug for “Before We Were Yours.” I found more information on Tann and the adoptees researching on the internet than I did in this book.At book club • All of us enjoyed the original book, and most of us were in agreement here, too. The authors’ plans for the reunion seemed like filler. The stories from the adoptees seemed repetitive because most of them were adopted as infants and had no memory of Tann or their biological families. The book did spur a conversation about family secrets. Almost everyone has some buried in the past, and we enjoyed sharing some of our own. Comforting Southern food — banana pudding and pulled pork — set the mood.