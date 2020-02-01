My strategy for surviving Brexit — be a proud geek

I spent New Year on holiday in the Faroe Islands. While my friends were looking for puffins I was checking out the Faroese-EU bilateral relationship on the website of the European External Action Service. It’s based on a bare-bones free trade agreement with hardly any constraints, a fisheries deal that effectively says “let’s just work it out”, and a pledge to co-operate on scientific research. With no free movement.

“The UK would KILL for this!” I said. “How do you say ‘loser’ in Faroese?” asked my friends. This is what has happened to me after nearly three years of covering the Brexit talks and being part of the Brexitcast podcast: I’ve become an enormous geek.

But I don’t mind. I love it. After watching every sub-clause and semi-colon being nailed down, the Withdrawal Agreement reads like a novel to me. And the podcast where I talk about all of this stuff with Katya Adler, Chris Mason and Laura Kuenssberg (overseen by producer Dino Sofos) is one of the biggest podcasts on BBC Sounds. It seems with over 18 million plays to date, the audience has grown to love the detail too. Some 300 of them came to watch the second-last-Brexitcast at the BBC Radio Theatre last night.

Together we have learned that looking at Brexit from a geek’s-eye-view is a pretty good way of understanding it all. Being able to have a coffee with a negotiator and showing you appreciate the difference between rules of origin (goods) and the country of origin principle (broadcasting) means they trust you and tell you more.

Spotting that one side has said it “will” do something when the other has said it “may” helps to work out the flash-points of the future. That Saturday night spent reading the EU-Switzerland Institutional Agreement (yes, I know) is super-useful when it looks like that’s what the UK might be getting.

Being a geek means you can leave the politics — the “who’s won/who’s lost” stuff — to others. But it also means you can point out where a politician might not be telling the whole truth. Being a geek means you know — despite the rhetoric — that Brexit is about the UK and the EU filling in the lines between them with colours both can live with.

In Brussels that’s what the entire next phase of talks will be about anyway because the EU took its big political decisions about Brexit months — years — ago. It’s also why the atmosphere here seems so weird to people who’ve come to witness “The Big Moment” on Friday. In a town that’s 97 per cent technocrat, they’re obsessed with solving the next set of problems, rather than staging a Hong Kong-style handover.

As for Brexitcast, we are going to apply our cheeky, nerdy gaze to a wider range of subjects by transforming into Newscast. And to the people who say you can forget about the next stage of the negotiations because they’re going to be deeply boring and technical, I say: “Nah. We’re all geeks now.”

Listen to Brexitcast on BBC Sounds

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.